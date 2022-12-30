Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles.

The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking the victims' vehicles and property.

The offenders are described as two African American males between the ages of 17 and 25 years old.

One of the offenders was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The other was wearing a gray hoodie, black vest and black pants.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5600 Block of South Wolcott Avenue on Dec. 30 at 12:25 a.m.

2000 Block of West Garfield Blvd. on Dec. 30 at 6:15 a.m.

5000 Block of South Winchester Avenue on Dec. 30 at 6:17 a.m.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.