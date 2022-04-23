Suspects wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint in Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about recent robberies that have occurred this month.

In each incident, offenders would approach victims on foot or in a vehicle, display a handgun and then take the victim's property.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

7200 block of South Halsted Street on April 22 at 7:40 p.m.

7400 block of South Halsted Street on April 20 at 5:30 p.m.

7400 block of South Halsted Avenue on April 15 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The offenders are described as two African-American men, between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. They are roughly 150 to 170 pounds and were wearing black baseball caps, blue jackets, blue jeans, white gym shoes, black ski masks and black hoodie jackets.

If you have information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One (312) 747-8380.