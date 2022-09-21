Suspects wanted for smashing glass doors at Northwest Side businesses and stealing cash

Chicago police are warning Dunning and Portage Park business owners about a recent string in commercial burglaries.

In each incident, the offenders used a brick or large rock and smashed the front glass door of the business.

Once the offenders were inside, they targeted cash registers and safes, and took money. They then fled in a vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3500 block of North Austin Avenue on Sept. 12 at 2:25 a.m.

6400 block of West Belmont Avenue on Sept. 12 at 4:10 a.m.

3900 block of North Cicero Avenue on Sept. 15 at 5:18 a.m.

4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 17 at 4:55 a.m.

The offenders are described as Black males between the ages of 16 and 20. They were roughly 130 to 150 pounds wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.

They were driving in a dark four-door sedan or minivan.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.