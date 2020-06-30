Suspects wanted in connection to arsons of Chicago businesses, police cars

article

Chicago police and federal agents are trying to identify more than a dozen people wanted in connection to arsons in Chicago within the last month.

Police released the photos at a news conference Tuesday with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the site of where a CPD police car was set ablaze in the Loop near the federal courthouse.

Federal prosecutors said they identified people responsible for 53 arsons, and are hoping that sharing the photos helps advance their investigations.

“Many people who see these images will have important information that could help solve these significant arson cases,” U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr. said in a statement.

The people wanted by police include:

-A man and woman wanted in connection an arson involving a CPD squad car. No one was hurt, but the vehicle was destroyed at 7:30 p.m. May 30 at 201 N. State St.

-Three men wanted in connection to an arson involving a CTA van. The fire happened 7:40 p.m. May 30 at 333 S. State St., police say. The blaze was put out by firefighters.

-Two suspects wanted in connection to an arson involving a police vehicle May 30 at 6:50 p.m. in the first block of East Kinzie Street. Officers recovered charcoal lighter fluid at the scene.

-Two suspects wanted in connection to a fire at a Family Dollar at 2619 W. 71st St. about 7 p.m. May 31. No one was hurt.

-Two people wanted in connection to a fire at a store at 4140 S. Pulaski Rd. May 31 at 7:17 p.m. No injuries were reported.

-Two women and a man wanted in connection to a fire at a the 123 Connect cellphone store at 2401 E. 75th St. from 8:30 p.m. May 31. No one was injured.

-A man wanted in connection with an arson at a liquor store about 9 p.m. May 31 in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue. No one was hurt but the business sustained serious damage.

-A man wanted in connection to a fire at J & J Nails at 843 W. 115th St. at 10:10 p.m. May 31.

-Two males wanted in connection to a fire at a Walgreens at 4000 W. 59th St. about 1:49 a.m. June 1.

-Two men wanted to a fire at City Sports, 6535 S. Halsted St. at 6:15 a.m. June 3.

Police asked anyone with tips to email atftip@atf.gov or call CPD’s anonymous hotline at 312-745-6233.