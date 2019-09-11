Suspects work together to steal wallet from elderly woman at store

Police in Walnut Creek are searching for two suspects who worked in tandem to steal a wallet from an elderly woman's purse at a grocery store.

It happened at a Safeway location and surveillance video shows the victim peering over into a display case with her purse in the shopping cart.

That's when a woman sneaks behind her as she's shopping and takes her wallet.

A second woman is seen at the beginning of the aisle and officers believe she was in on the crime.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the video is asked to contact Hsiao@walnutcreekpd.com.