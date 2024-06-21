'Suspicious' fire erupts at Tinley Park-Park District campus

Officials are investigating a "suspicious" fire that erupted at a building on the Tinley Park-Park District Campus early Friday.

At about 12:16 a.m., the Tinley Park Fire Department responded to 7400 183rd Street (Tinley Park-Park District Campus) for a fire in the Power House building.

When fire crews arrived, they learned that there was fire in multiple parts of the building.

After attacking the fire through an unsecured door in the rear of the building, the fire was eventually extinguished.

Park District contract security confirmed that three or four people were seen running away from the building right before the building was on fire.

The rear door was unsecured, and the perimeter fence was knocked down, allowing for entrance, officials said. Additionally, the fire had multiple points of origin and it appeared the material that was burning was paper, wood and other combustible materials.

Officials said the fire was suspicious in nature.