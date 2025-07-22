SUV crashes into CTA Green Line station
CHICAGO - An SUV crashed into a CTA Green Line station wall early Tuesday morning on Chicago’s West Side.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. at the Cicero Green Line station, according to police. Officers responding to the scene found the unoccupied SUV, which had struck the station wall.
In addition to the damage at the station, police said a traffic signal near Fullerton and Cicero Avenue was knocked down, and a light pole at Cicero Avenue and Lake Street was also damaged.
No driver or passengers were found at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.