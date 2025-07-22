SUV crashes into CTA Green Line station

The Brief A white SUV crashed into the Green Line station wall early Tuesday morning, causing damage. Police also found a downed traffic signal near Fullerton and Cicero Avenue and a damaged light pole at Cicero Avenue and Lake Street. The SUV was unoccupied when officers arrived, no injuries were reported, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



An SUV crashed into a CTA Green Line station wall early Tuesday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. at the Cicero Green Line station, according to police. Officers responding to the scene found the unoccupied SUV, which had struck the station wall.

In addition to the damage at the station, police said a traffic signal near Fullerton and Cicero Avenue was knocked down, and a light pole at Cicero Avenue and Lake Street was also damaged.

No driver or passengers were found at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.