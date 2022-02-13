Expand / Collapse search

SUV crashes into apartment in Chatham, 74-year-old woman transported

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Chatham
The 21-year-old man struck the apartment building after losing control of his red SUV early Sunday. 

CHATHAM - A 21-year-old man driving an SUV crashed into an apartment building in Chatham Sunday morning. 

Police said the man lost control of his car around 4:20 a.m., while traveling westbound on 87th street, striking the building. 

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago with non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued traffic citations. 

A 74-year-old woman, who was inside the building when it was struck, was taken to Trinity Hospital in stable condition. 