SUV crashes into Chicago Lawn electronics store; theft follows

Several suspects were traveling in an SUV when they crashed into an electronics store in Chicago Lawn, later leading to a theft by someone else.

The incident happened at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of S. Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A group of suspects were traveling in a dark-colored SUV when they crashed into the store, CPD said.

The crash caused major damage to the building, but the suspects did not go inside. Instead, they drove away with two other nearby vehicles.

However, a short time later, a male suspect went into the store and stole merchandise, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have yet been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.