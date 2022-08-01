SUV crashes into tree, grocery store on Chicago's Southwest Side

A driver crashed his SUV into a tree and the entrance of a grocery store Monday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound around 1 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree before crashing into the front entrance of a grocery store, police said.

The occupants of the SUV fled the scene after the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No injuries were reported.