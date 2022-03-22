SUV fatally strikes man in Joliet parking lot during verbal altercation

A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Joliet grocery store Monday afternoon following a verbal altercation with a female motorist.

Officers responded to the Supermercado Las Palmas, 1115 Plainfield Road, about 3:26 p.m. for a report of a person down in the parking lot, Joliet police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with extensive injuries, the statement said.

According to police, an argument took place between the man and the female driver of an SUV after the vehicle struck his parked motorcycle. As the man approached the SUV, it suddenly sped forward and turned into him.

The SUV then fled southbound on Plainfield Road without stopping, according to police. It was later discovered abandoned.

The man was transported to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Joliet Police Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation unite at 815-724-3020 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.