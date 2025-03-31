SUV overturns in two-car crash near Grant Park

The Brief A crash near Grant Park on Sunday evening left an SUV overturned after colliding with a sedan at Balbo Drive and Lake Shore Drive. Both drivers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a precaution and are in good condition. The female SUV driver was cited, and police are investigating.



A two-car crash near Grant Park on Sunday evening left one vehicle overturned, but both drivers escaped serious injury, according to police.

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 6:58 p.m. in the 300 block of East Balbo Drive when a gray SUV attempted to turn westbound onto Balbo and collided with a black sedan traveling south on Lake Shore Drive, authorities said. The impact caused the SUV to flip over.

The SUV’s driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a precaution, while the driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital, though he was uninjured. Both were listed in good condition.

The driver of the SUV received citations in connection with the crash. No other injuries were reported, and Area Three detectives are investigating.