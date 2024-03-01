SUV plows into Chinese restaurant in West Pullman neighborhood

An SUV crashed through the front of a Chinese restaurant in the West Pullman neighborhood on Friday.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 11600 block of S Halsted Street at South China Kitchen.

A black SUV appears to have crashed through the front of the restaurant. The entrance to the restaurant had extensive damage.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.