SUV with sleeping children inside stolen in Zion: police

No one was injured after an SUV with two kids inside was stolen Monday in north suburban Zion.

An adult left their white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee running about 6:23 p.m. in the 2100 block of Lewis Avenue while they entered a business, Zion police said.

A male suspect in his 20s entered into the SUV and fled with the sleeping children inside, according to police.

The suspect drove to the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue where he forced the children to get out of the Grand Cherokee before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said the SUV has damage to the front driver's door panel and rear passenger window tint.

The suspect was described by police as a Black man in his 20s, wearing a gray sweater and a black mask.

No arrests have been made, and Zion police are investigating.