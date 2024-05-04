SUV smashes into Chicago Oyster House restaurant in the South Loop

Crews are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the South Loop early Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 4:40 a.m. near 19th Street and South Indiana Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The driver of a GMC Yukon attempted to make a left turn and swerved into the front entrance of the Chicago Oyster House, the statement said.

The accident caused extensive damage to the business, but no injuries were reported.