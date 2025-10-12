Chicago crime: Drive-by shooting leaves man dead, woman seriously hurt, CPD says

The Brief A drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side left one person dead and another seriously wounded on Saturday night. The victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were inside a car when a sedan pulled up and someone opened fire. The male victim was taken to a hospital and died.



Two people were shot, one fatally, on the city’s Southwest Side in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of S. Normandy Avenue in the Clearing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to a call of a shooting a little after 7 p.m.

The two victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were inside a parked car when a dark-colored sedan drove past them.

An unidentified gunman fired multiple shots at them from within the sedan.

The female victim was shot on both sides of her face and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The male victim was shot multiple times and taken to Loyola Hospital where he died. Authorities have not identified him as of Sunday morning.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.