Swastikas, racial slur deface Park Ridge picnic table

Officials in the north suburban Park Ridge are alarmed by an uptick in vandalism incidents occurring at public parks.

This week, a picnic table located in Rotary Park had to be removed after it was defaced with swastikas and what appeared to be the start of a racial slur. The graffiti was created using both marker and spray paint.

To address the issue of vandalism and other forms of misuse, the Park District has bolstered its security presence at multiple parks in the area.

A Park Ridge spokesperson released the following statement:

"The Park District was informed about graffiti on a picnic table at Rotary Park containing vulgar and antisemitic drawings on the afternoon of June 19 and acted immediately to remove the table from the park. The District responds swiftly to all reports of graffiti and vandalism to ensure the parks remain a safe and welcoming place for all members of the community to enjoy. We investigate every incident and pursue all of our available options including suspending individuals from park and facility use when they violate our ordinances, seeking financial restitution when applicable, and pressing charges when warranted. Unfortunately, we were unable to identify the individual or individuals in this incident, but encourage anyone with information to please report it to the Park Ridge Police Department. Additionally, we encourage residents to be vigilant and call the Park Ridge police at 847-318-5252 if you witness any suspicious behavior in our parks."