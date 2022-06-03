Swastikas and 'racist' messages found in Evanston middle school bathrooms

Swastikas were among "racist and hurtful" messages found Thursday in bathrooms at Nichols Middle School in Evanston.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton alerted parents of the vandalism in a letter, saying a staff member found swastikas and other racist messages written on stalls in two bathrooms.

The discovery comes just weeks after nooses were found outside Haven Middle School.

"These incidents have a long lasting effect on our students, staff, and families," Horton said in his letter. "As a community, we cannot allow this type of harm to continue without repercussion and repair. This is another real example of our "why". The reason why we are so deeply committed as an organization to the work that we do - to dismantle institutional racism, combat bias, disrupt the status quo - all in an effort to truly foster a sense of belonging, welcomeness, and physical and emotional safety within our schools. Our students deserve nothing less."

Both restrooms were closed for students and staff after district leaders were notified.

The messages were found on the same day the 8th grade class graduated from Nichols.

Horton said the district will make its mental health team available to any students who need help processing the incident.

The Evanston Police Department is also investigating.