SWAT responds after man killed, suspect among 4 wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were wounded in a shooting that prompted a SWAT response Sunday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police found four people shot and wounded around 10:21 p.m. in 4400 block of West Walton Street.

A 69-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Another man, 25, was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 45-year-old man was shot several times in the foot and torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital. They were both listed in serious condition.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, officials said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the foot, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, officials said.

Further investigation revealed a suspect was barricaded inside the home and SWAT was called to the scene, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. without incident.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

The incident is the second mass shooting so far this Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of neighbors stood on front porches and sidewalks, watching as SWAT and police officers investigated. A woman and girl were crying about a block away. Another girl was seen watching officers from the window of an apartment building.

Stephanie Franco and her mother, who live nearby, heard the shots and initially thought they were fireworks, before hearing a woman scream and police sirens minutes later.

"Why would there be fireworks if Memorial Day is tomorrow?" Franco said she thought to herself.

Franco’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, said she just got back from work at her factory job and was in the kitchen when the shooting happened. She didn’t think the gunfire was close to her house.

"It’s usually peaceful and quiet here," Franco said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. "This is scary."

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.