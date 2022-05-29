Chicago mass shooting: 5 seriously hurt, including 16-year-old girl, after fight breaks out on West Side

Five people were shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Karlov.

At about 1:32 a.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when a fight broke out, police said.

Shots were fired, and five people were struck.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the left arm, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 33-year-old was shot in the face, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.