Chicago mass shooting: 5 seriously hurt, including 16-year-old girl, after fight breaks out on West Side

By FOX 32 Digital staff
Published 
Updated 7:58AM
Mass Shootings
CHICAGO - Five people were shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Karlov.

At about 1:32 a.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when a fight broke out, police said.

Shots were fired, and five people were struck.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the left arm, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 33-year-old was shot in the face, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No offenders are currently in custody. 

 