SWAT respond to Logan Square home for domestic incident

SWAT team members responded to a home in Logan Square following a report of a domestic battery Friday night.

Police say the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Gresham Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, a female victim said a man was hiding in the attic. SWAT was called to search the home.

The suspect was not found, and the victim was treated and released on scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Five Detectives are investigating.