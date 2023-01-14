SWAT responds to person threatening officers with weapon, barricading in South Side home

SWAT was on the scene of a residence in West Englewood for reports of an armed person barricading themselves Saturday morning.

The offender pointed a weapon at officers in the 6600 block of Seeley Avenue around 12:31 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a residence in that block.

Police say there situation ended later in the morning and no one was arrested.

No additional information is available at this time. Area Detectives are investigating.