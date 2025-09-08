SWAT situation on Chicago's West Side ends in arrest
CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police said he entered a West Side apartment with a gun, prompting a SWAT response.
What we know:
Officers responded about 7:08 p.m. to the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood after reports of shots fired, according to Chicago police.
The man allegedly went into a residence through the rear door before SWAT officers arrived and detained him without incident.
A gun was recovered at the scene. The man was taken to Loretto Hospital for evaluation. Police did not immediately release further details.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.