SWAT situation on Chicago's West Side ends in arrest

The Brief A man was arrested Sunday evening after entering a West Side apartment with a gun, prompting a SWAT response, police said. Officers recovered a firearm, and the man was taken to Loretto Hospital for evaluation.



A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police said he entered a West Side apartment with a gun, prompting a SWAT response.

What we know:

Officers responded about 7:08 p.m. to the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood after reports of shots fired, according to Chicago police.

The man allegedly went into a residence through the rear door before SWAT officers arrived and detained him without incident.

A gun was recovered at the scene. The man was taken to Loretto Hospital for evaluation. Police did not immediately release further details.