After nearly 12 hours, SWAT standoff ends peacefully after SW Side domestic stabbing

A woman was taken to a hospital after she allegedly stabbed her husband and then barricaded herself inside an Ashburn home for nearly 12 hours.

The SWAT standoff was resolved peacefully before 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

The woman, who was not in custody, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, Bown said.

About 9:40 p.m. the previous day, officers were called to the home and saw a 56-year-old man with cuts on his arm run out of the house, police said then.

After the man ran out of the house, his wife locked herself inside and turned off the lights, police said. A SWAT team was called to the home and the man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.