SWAT team responds to barricade situation at Pulaski Park hotel

Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday with a person who barricaded themselves in a hotel room in Pulaski Park.

Officers responded about 1:10 p.m. after a male barricaded himself in a room at a hotel in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, police said.

Further information was not released.