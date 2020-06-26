SWAT team responds to Loop bank robbery; suspect in custody

article

A person was taken into custody after authorities responded to a bank robbery Friday in the Loop.

The robbery took place about 5:05 p.m. at a PNC Bank branch in the first block of North Franklin Street, according to Chicago police and the FBI. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

“Several members of the public” were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, the FBI said. “At this time, there are no reported physical injuries and the situation has been resolved.”