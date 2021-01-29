Expand / Collapse search
SWAT team sent to John Hancock Center after gunfire reported on residential floor

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - The SWAT team was responding to an incident at the John Hancock Center Friday after gunfire was reported in the residential area of the building.

About 8:15 p.m., the SWAT team was sent to the building in the 100 block of East Delaware Place after people inside reported hearing a gunshot, and found a bullet that had flown into an apartment, Chicago police said.

No injuries have been reported so far, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.