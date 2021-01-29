SWAT team sent to John Hancock Center after gunfire reported on residential floor

The SWAT team was responding to an incident at the John Hancock Center Friday after gunfire was reported in the residential area of the building.

About 8:15 p.m., the SWAT team was sent to the building in the 100 block of East Delaware Place after people inside reported hearing a gunshot, and found a bullet that had flown into an apartment, Chicago police said.

No injuries have been reported so far, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.