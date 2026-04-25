Shooting at Chicago’s Swedish Hospital leaves 2 officers hurt, alder says

The Brief A shooting at Swedish Hospital on Chicago's North Side left two police officers hurt, one critically. The suspect was in custody, according to officials. The hospital campus is closed due to the shooting.



A shooting at Swedish Hospital on Chicago’s North Side left two officers shot, one critically wounded on Saturday.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m., according to Ald. Andre Vasquez’s office (40th Ward).

A spokesperson for Endeavor Health, which runs the hospital, said the hospital campus was closed due to the shooting.

They added the hospital was "not aware of any active threat within the hospital" and that patients and staff are safe.

At around 12:40 p.m., Vasquez's office said the suspect was in custody.

The alderman’s office said the incident was an active investigation and for those nearby to avoid the area.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for information.