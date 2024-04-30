Expand / Collapse search

Swedish tradition lights up Andersonville

Published  April 30, 2024 9:34pm CDT
Andersonville
Swedish celebration in Chicago welcomes spring by throwing anything unwanted away

It's the first time this tradition has happened in Andersonville!

CHICAGO - A European tradition celebrated annually was a brand-new experience for attendees in Andersonville. 

The evening was coordinated by Andersonville's Chamber Of Commerce and held at the Chicago Waldorf School playground. 

More than 100 people attended the event called Valborg, which is a traditional Swedish celebration welcoming spring. 

Organizers told FOX 32 it was all about renewal and growth. There were live performances featuring traditional Swedish songs, sampling of Swedish soup and shaved ice. 

Of course, there were also a host of games for children. 

The main attraction was a bonfire where folks gathered around and eventually threw anything unwanted in their life into the flame.