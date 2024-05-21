Man in critical condition after being struck by utility truck in West Chicago

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a utility truck in West Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:14 p.m., Winfield police officers responded to the area of 27W501 North Avenue for a 34-year-old man who was struck by an eastbound utility truck.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The DuPage MERIT crash reconstruction team and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

Eastbound Northbound Avenue was closed from St. Charles Road to Morton Road while investigators were on the scene. It was later reopened to traffic.