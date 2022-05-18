Expand / Collapse search

'Sweetness Day': Walter Payton College Prep honors Chicago Bears legend with day of service

Wednesday is "Sweetness Day" at Walter Payton College Prep — a day of community service in honor of the Bears' great for whom the school is named.

CHICAGO - How can you lend a hand?

Wednesday is "Sweetness Day" at Walter Payton College Prep — a day of community service in honor of the Chicago Bears great for whom the school is named.

While he isn't an alum, Kevin Kelly was a mentee of Payton. He says he met the Bears icon by chance during a workout in Arlington Heights.

"I figured he was there to be left alone and not sign autographs, so I didn't bother him, but he came over to me and asked if we could work out together. It still blows me away," said Kelly.

Kelly was a Barrington High School football player at the time of their meeting. He is now a scout with the Los Angeles Chargers.