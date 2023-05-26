End of an Era: Sweets and Snacks Expo bids farewell to Chicago

Chicago bids farewell to another major event as this year marks the final edition of the Sweets and Snacks Expo at McCormick Place.

Starting next year, the expo will rotate between Indianapolis and Las Vegas.

The show has traditionally had a significant economic impact on Chicago, generating $21 million annually for the city.

This year's expo saw over 18,000 registered attendees and featured more than 800 exhibitors.