Sydney Diaz: Missing Chicago teen last seen leaving school, police say
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her Southwest Side high school on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Sydney Diaz was last seen at Solorio Academy High School, which is located in the Gage Park neighborhood at 5400 South St. Louis Avenue.
She was wearing khaki pants, a gray sweater, and gray and pink New Balance shoes.
Diaz is described as 5-foot-1, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Sydney Diaz | CPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.