Sydney Diaz: Missing Chicago teen last seen leaving school, police say

The Brief Sydney Diaz, 15, was last seen Tuesday leaving Solorio Academy High School. She was wearing khaki pants, a gray sweater, and gray-pink New Balance shoes. Chicago police ask anyone with information to contact Area One detectives.



A 15-year-old girl was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her Southwest Side high school on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Sydney Diaz was last seen at Solorio Academy High School, which is located in the Gage Park neighborhood at 5400 South St. Louis Avenue.

She was wearing khaki pants, a gray sweater, and gray and pink New Balance shoes.

Diaz is described as 5-foot-1, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sydney Diaz | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.