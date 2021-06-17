Systemic racism a public health crisis in Chicago, Lightfoot says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is declaring systemic racism a public health crisis in the city of Chicago.

The mayor was joined by Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and city leaders in North Lawndale on the West Side on Thursday where she made the announcement.

Lightfoot is asking everyone to work together to address the racial inequities plaguing the city and the nation from centuries of racism.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"At almost every single point in our city's history, racism has taken a devastating toll on the health and wellbeing of our residents of color—especially those who are Black," Lightfoot said in a news release.

"Without formally acknowledging this detrimental impact, we will never be able to move forward as a city and fully provide our communities with the resources they need to live happy and healthy lives. That's why I am declaring racism as a public health crisis and looking forward to doubling down on both ongoing and new collaborations with City officials and community leaders to address the racist policies that have wreaked havoc on our Black and Latinx communities."

During Thursday's discussion, Dr. Arwady shared the next project after the pandemic is addressing systemic racism in Chicago.

"COVID-19 brought to the surface these inequities in our city and our society, but they’ve always been there, and they’ve always been a focus of the work we do at CDPH," Arwady said. "This data brief highlights these inequities and is a charge for us to re-double our efforts to address these inequities."

The city health department released a data briefing earlier this week which shows that the life-expectancy gap between Black Chicagoans is 9.2 years less than non-Black residents.

CDPH says it's allocating nearly $10 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to establish Healthy Chicago Equity Zones covering the entire city.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

The six equity zones will be led be regional and community organizations to help improve community and individual wellness, according to Lightfoot's office

The six geographic zones and their lead organizations include:

Advertisement