Tacoma Police arrest 15-year-old accused in attack on Asian man

Police arrested a 15-year-old after an attack on an Asian couple in Tacoma, Washington was caught on camera, posted to social media, and reported to police.

The boy was taken into custody on Friday and charged with 2nd-degree assault, according to a Tacoma Police media release. His identity has not been released. A Pierce County prosecutor told Q13 News that the juvenile would have been 14-years-old at the time of the incident.

Tacoma Police said a family member of the victims seen in the video reported the incident to police shortly after midnight on March 31. Police determined the attack happened on November 19th, 2020 around 4:45 p.m. between the 1600 and 1800 blocks of S. Verde St.

RELATED: 'We feel ignored': Asian teacher recalls brutal attack in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The video taken of the attack shows a person wearing a red hoodie running up to two people who are walking along the sidewalk. The person in red then starts punching an Asian man. Later in the video, you can see the man appears to be bleeding from his nose. Off-camera, someone is taunting and cursing at the victim. Police said Friday that the 56-year-old male victim didn’t know a video was taken at the time of the attack.

"When I watch that video it causes a lot of concern," said Officer Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department.

Advertisement

Haddow said the department is investigating the situation as a hate crime. This is the first hate crime the city of Tacoma has seen directed toward Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders since before 2019, said Haddow.

"This is very shameful and it’s offensive and it really touches us," said Lua Pritchard.

Pritchard is the executive director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma.

She said it’s been difficult to see the recent headlines of targeted hatred and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. and that it’s even harder when these incidents are happening in her backyard.

"It’s very scary and it’s just not right," said Pritchard.

Tacoma Police is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram