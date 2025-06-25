Tacos and Tequila Festival coming to Wrightwood Park this weekend

The Brief Taco and Tequila Fest is happening this weekend in Wrightwood Park and will feature next-level tacos from local vendors, tequila tastings and live music. The festival will be hosted on Friday, June 27 from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 28 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The festival will be located at 2555 N Ashland Avenue. General admission tickets start at $10 ($12 at the gate) and tequila tasting add-ons are available for an extra $15 ($20 at the gate).



Get ready to spice up your weekend — tacos, tequila and live tunes are taking over Wrightwood Park for a two-day flavor fiesta.

What we know:

Tacos and Tequila Festival is taking place Friday and Saturday, located at 2555 N Ashland Avenue.

General admission tickets will start at $10 ($12 at the gate) and will include sample-size margaritas for all 21+ patrons, according to organizers.

Festivalgoers will have access to authentic & eclectic taco vendors, and live music throughout the day as well. Tequila tasting add-ons will be offered for an extra $15 or $20 at the gate, but there are limited tickets for the tastings.

This festival hosts 11 local taco vendors, each showcasing their own unique ways of serving tacos. The festival also has seven name-branded tequilas to sample in multiple variations of each one.

Festival Schedule:

Friday Performances

5:00 p.m. - Mariachi Los Palmeros

6:15 p.m. - Stache

8:00 p.m. - Too Hype Crew

Saturday Performances