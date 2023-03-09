Taft High School students stage walk-out over threat deemed non-credible by Chicago police

Students at William Howard Taft High School in the Norwood Park neighborhood organized a walkout Thursday.

The students say another student received a two-day suspension for making death threats to shoot up the school Monday and that just isn't enough.

The Chicago Public Schools district says that's not true.

The principal did send a letter to parents Wednesday saying the social media post had language that resembled a potential threat against the school.

The school district's Office of Safety and Security investigated the threat with Chicago police and found that it wasn't credible.

The school went on to say there's no threat to the school and all students and staff are safe.