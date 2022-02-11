Tairyah Sperman: Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl last seen leaving her home
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Tairyah Sperman was last seen leaving her home on Feb. 9 in the 7100 block of North Paulina in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.
She has had no contact with family since, according to police.
Sperman is described as a Black female, standing 5-foot-1, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has braces, police said.
Tairyah Sperman | Chicago Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266, or call 911.