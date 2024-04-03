Taiwan earthquake live updates: Trapped rock quarry workers safe

Taiwan was struck Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century.

At least nine people were killed and nearly a thousand injuries have been reported.

Buildings and highways were damaged and train service was interrupted.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency measured it at a 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4

11 a.m. ET: Rock quarry workers are safe

Some 70 workers who were stranded at two rock quarries were safe, according to the fire agency, but the roads to reach them had been damaged by falling rocks.

Six workers were going to be airlifted on Thursday.

9 a.m. ET: Dozens trapped in rock quarries

A local fire agency said 64 people were trapped in one rock quarry, and six in another.

The quake and aftershocks have also caused 24 landslides and damage to 35 roads, bridges and tunnels.

A view of rocks that fell and blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwans eastern coast on the Richter scale, in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. (Photo by Taichung City Fire Department/Anadolu via Getty Images)

6 a.m. ET: Lost contact with minibuses

Taiwanese authorities said they lost contact with 50 people in minibuses after the quake downed phone networks.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.