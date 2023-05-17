Takai Williams: Boy, 13, reported missing from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

article

Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old boy that was reported missing from Englewood on Wednesday.

Takai Williams was last seen in the 6400 block of South Sangamon Street. He was last heard from on Tuesday.

Police say Williams may need medical attention.

Williams is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 138 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of this individual, contact CPD Area One SVU at 312-747-8380 or call 911.