Talks between CTU and city intensify hours before possible strike

Chicago teachers are on the brink of a strike as city officials wage a final push to try to prevent it.

Talks wrapped up for the night, but will resume Wednesday morning. The president of CTU says the two sides are still far apart on key issues and he has a message for parents: prepare for a strike now.

“We feel as though we would have to do some short-term strike. I want to be honest as possible about this,” Jesse Sharkey said.

Forty CTU members bargained through the night with CPS and still there is no deal on the table.

The issues that still exist: pay increases are not fair across the board for the lowest wage earners; more staffing for critical jobs in the schools like counselors; not enough nurses and librarians in schools; large class sizes; and the length of the contract still has not been worked out.

The press conference Tuesday night was filled with passion and concern for the 300,000 plus students that will be impacted.

“I want our parents to know how much we love their children. Our students suffer from trauma. The mayor still refuses to give it to us in writing,” said social worker Emily Penn.

“We have gotten nowhere with class sizes, and now we are dealing with mayor lightfoot,” said Robin Blake Boose of Arthur Ash Elementary.

CTU will give a recommendation to their 800 school delegates to strike. The delegates will then vote and make a decision sometime Wednesday evening.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will address negotiations Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

