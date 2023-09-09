Taste of Chicago: Tradition continues with arrival of gigantic Eli's cheesecake
CHICAGO - The Taste of Chicago continued on Saturday with a longtime tradition: the arrival of the gigantic Eli's cheesecake.
The 1,000 pound cheesecake was brought in the back of a truck and hauled to its location on a forklift. After the ceremony, slices were handed out for free.
The Taste of Chicago – which is being held in Grant Park – ends on Sunday, September 10.
The cheesecake was made with:
- 450 pounds of cream cheese
- 70 pounds of sugar
- 50 pounds of sour cream
- 25 pounds of chocolate chips
- 63 pounds of Eli's shortbread cookie crust
- 65 pounds of eggs
- 2 pounds of vanilla
- 25 pounds of cherry glaze
- 100 pounds of old-fashioned buttercream icing
- 125 pounds of cookie dough
- 25 pounds of graham crackers