Taste of Chicago: Tradition continues with arrival of gigantic Eli's cheesecake

The Taste of Chicago continued on Saturday with a longtime tradition: the arrival of the gigantic Eli's cheesecake.

The 1,000 pound cheesecake was brought in the back of a truck and hauled to its location on a forklift. After the ceremony, slices were handed out for free.

The Taste of Chicago – which is being held in Grant Park – ends on Sunday, September 10.

The cheesecake was made with: