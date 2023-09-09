Expand / Collapse search

Taste of Chicago: Tradition continues with arrival of gigantic Eli's cheesecake

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Loop
Get ready for a massive celebration at this year's Taste of Chicago as Eli's Cheesecake whips up a gigantic 1,000-pound cheesecake to commemorate the bakery and festival's 43rd birthdays.

CHICAGO - The Taste of Chicago continued on Saturday with a longtime tradition: the arrival of the gigantic Eli's cheesecake.

The 1,000 pound cheesecake was brought in the back of a truck and hauled to its location on a forklift. After the ceremony, slices were handed out for free.

The Taste of Chicago – which is being held in Grant Park – ends on Sunday, September 10.

The cheesecake was made with:

  • 450 pounds of cream cheese
  • 70 pounds of sugar
  • 50 pounds of sour cream
  • 25 pounds of chocolate chips
  • 63 pounds of Eli's shortbread cookie crust
  • 65 pounds of eggs
  • 2 pounds of vanilla
  • 25 pounds of cherry glaze
  • 100 pounds of old-fashioned buttercream icing
  • 125 pounds of cookie dough
  • 25 pounds of graham crackers 