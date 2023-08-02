Taste of Chicago 2023 food, music lineup released

Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park with culinary excellence from across the Windy City, as well as, a variety of performances from celebrated artists.

Taking place in its longtime home near Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain, Taste of Chicago will return Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10 with more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks, plus three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more.

The festival and all performances are free admission. There will be no tickets and all vendors accept cash and/or credit.

Food vendors include:

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen,

Sapori Trattoria, Arun’s Thai Restaurant,

The Original Rainbow Cone,

Healthy Substance Kitchen,

LC Pho Restaurant,

Yum Dum,

Churro Factory (Xurro),

African Food Palace,

Porkchop,

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company,

Esperanza,

Robinson No. 1 Ribs,

Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company,

Tacotlan, JJ Thai Street Food,

Doom Street Eats,

Badou Senegalese Cuisine,

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria,

Billy Goat Tavern,

Chicago Eats,

Gaby’s Funnel Cakes,

Frannie’s Café,

Prime Tacos,

The Sole Ingredient Catering,

BJ’s Market & Bakery,

Connie’s Pizza,

Seoul Taco Chicago,

Chicago’s Doghouse,

Tandoor Char House,

Pies of London,

Banato,

Mr. E Chef Catering,

Josephine’s Cooking,

Yvolina’s Tamales and a wide variety of food trucks.

Each day is packed with live music and nightly concerts on the Taste Main Stage and the Goose Island Stage.

Headlining performers include Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50; singer-songwriter Lupita Infante supported by the all-female, Chicago-based Mariachi group Mariachi Sirenas; Dominican-American hip-hop group Proyecto Uno; and Chicago-based band Whitney.

The Taste Main Stage Schedule:

Friday, September 8

DJ for the evening: Selah Say

5 p.m. - Slique Jay Adams and Mamii, both presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - Meagan McNeal

7 p.m. - Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick

Saturday, September 9

DJ for the evening: DJ Janesita

5 p.m. - ÉSSO, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas

7 p.m. - Proyecto Uno

Sunday, September 10

DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5 p.m. - Nola Adé and Cloud Farmers, both presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - White Mystery

7:15 p.m. - Whitney

Throughout each day, Chicago SummerDance, the largest annual outdoor live music and dancing series, turns Buckingham Fountain Plaza into a dance party with free dance lessons and live music. The full schedule is below:

Friday, September 8

11 a.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. - Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

1 p.m. - Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts

2 p.m. - Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers

3 p.m. - Reggaeton / Latin Street

4 p.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

Saturday, September 9

1 p.m. - Salsa / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. - Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association

3 p.m. - Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago

4 p.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

Sunday, September 10

11 a.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. - Steppin’ / Majestic Gents

1 p.m. - Eastern European Folk Dance / Ethnic Dance Chicago

2 p.m. - Bollywood / Meher Dance Company

3 p.m. - Bachata / Desueño Dance

4 p.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

The full Goose Island stage lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. This stage will feature local raising stars.

New this year, Taste of Chicago Grant Park has expanded the number of festival entrances and streamlined the guest entrance process in an effort to make attending the free festival seamless.

One of the country's largest food festivals, Taste of Chicago has been a tradition since 1980, with a brief hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more details visit TasteofChicago.us.