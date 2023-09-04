Taste of Chicago kicks off Friday, street closures begin Tuesday

Are you already looking forward to the upcoming weekend? That's when the Taste of Chicago kicks off, starting this Friday.

Aside from the tasty lineup of food, there are some street closures you need to know about, starting Tuesday morning.

Columbus from Balbo to Monroe will be shut down.

Ida B. Wells from Michigan to Columbus will also be closed.

Additionally, Jackson from Michigan to Lake Shore will close starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and won't reopen until 4 p.m. on September 11.

The Taste of Chicago schedule also includes a diverse mix of national and international music artists, along with a dancing lineup.

The Taste runs through Sunday, so don't miss out on the delicious and entertaining event!