Tattoo convention starts this week in Rosemont

Conventions return this week in Rosemont.

The Villain Arts Tattoo Convention starts this Friday and runs through Sunday at the Donald East Stephens Convention Center.

It's the 11th Annual of the Chicago Tattoos Arts Convention.

Besides getting a tattoo, there will also be seminars, artists, vendors and tattoo contests.

For example, there's even one contest called "Tattoo of the Day" where they pick a winner who hada tattoo done from start to finish on the day of entry at the convention.

