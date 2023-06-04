Taylor Swift, Oprah, Kim Kardashian land spots on Forbes' richest self-made women in America

article

Taylor Swift, Oprah and Kim Kardashian made Forbes' 2023 list of America's richest self-made women.

Swift, 34, is ranked 34th overall on the list with a net worth of $740 million, according to Forbes, which published its list Thursday. She is the second-richest female musician on the list behind Rihanna, whose net worth is $1.4 billion.

The "Blank Space" hitmaker is performing on her successful Eras Tour, which kicked off with a Ticketmaster meltdown over presale tickets that led to a Senate antitrust hearing in January.

In October, Swift debuted her tenth studio album, "Midnights," which broke a number of global music records and became the bestselling release of 2022.

Rihanna performs at halftime during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Rihanna drew the largest audience in Super Bowl history when she headlined the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. The "Umbrella" singer, who has built a fashion and beauty empire with her Fenty brand, became a billionaire in 2021.

Oprah, 69, placed 13th on the overall list with a fortune of $2.5 billion. The media mogul recently produced a musical remake of the 1985 film "The Color Purple," which was directed by Steven Spielberg and is slated for a December theatrical release.

The talk show host starred in the original movie, and her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.

Kardashian, 42, secured the 21st spot with a net worth of $1.2 billion. "The Kardashians" star co-owns the SKIMS shapewear brand, which is valued at $3.2 billion.

Last year, Kardashian launched her skincare line SKKN by Kim. She also owns the lucrative cosmetics brand KKW Beauty. The reality star's younger sister, Kylie Jenner , who has amassed a fortune of $680 million at age 25 with the success of her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, is ranked 38th.

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

According to Forbes, Beyoncé increased her net worth by $90 million since last year. The singer, who is now worth $540 million, released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," last year. Last month, she embarked on a tour in support of the album, which marks her first solo tour in seven years.

At No. 45, Madonna, who has a net worth of $580 million , is the third-richest American woman in music.

Other female musicians on the list include Céline Dion (No. 56 with $480 million), Dolly Parton, 77, (No. 59 with $440 million) and Barbra Streisand, 81, (No. 61 with $430 million).

The richest self-made woman in America is building supplies mogul Diane Hendricks, 76, with a net worth of $15 billion. Shondaland founder Shonda Rhimes is a newcomer to the list at No. 96 with a fortune of $250 million.

