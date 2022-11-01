Taylor Swift announces Soldier Field dates on new tour

article

Fresh off her new chart-topping album, Taylor Swift unveiled the schedule Tuesday for her next slate of shows, The Eras Tour, which includes two nights at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The first leg of her tour will kick off next March across 20 cities in the United States.

The Grammy-winning superstar will be performing at Soldier Field for back-to-back nights on June 1-2.

She will be joined in Chicago by fellow performers girl in red and OWENN.

Swift made history when 10 songs from her new album "Midnights" charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week.

Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard. The 32-year-old also surpassed Drake and the Beatles for having the most titles in the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.

Tickets are not yet on sale but people interested in going are encouraged to sign up on TicketMaster for more updates.