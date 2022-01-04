Teacher, 45, charged with sexually assaulting student in Arlington Heights

article

A Glenbrook Off Campus teacher was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a student in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights police officers were patrolling near Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when they spotted a suspicious car behind a vacant office building, police said.

Officers found 45-year-old Paul R. Castelli in the driver's seat and an undressed girl who appeared to be crying in the backseat, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police learned Castelli was a teacher at the same school the girl attended and took him into custody, police said.

The girl was offered medical care and reunited with her family, according to police.

In a statement issued to parents and staff Tuesday morning, District 225 Superintendent Dr. Charles Johns said Castelli worked for the district for more than five years.

Johns said the district began an internal investigation on Monday after learning about the incident, and Castelli was immediately placed on administrative leave.

"The District is disturbed by this incident and arrest. In hiring employees, the District conducts a thorough review process that includes both state and federal background and fingerprinting checks," Johns said in the statement. "District 225 will continue to review its hiring and staff training processes to ensure that staff is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations, the law and their ethical obligation to safeguard children."

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Castelli, of Des Plaines, faces two felony counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police said.

Advertisement

He was ordered held on $50,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 28.