Teacher shortages weighing on minds of Illinoisans, new poll shows

New polling by the Illinois Education Association finds that many people across our state are growing more concerned about teacher shortages.

The union released its 5th annual State of the Education report Thursday highlighting the impacts of these shortages such as crowded classrooms, student under-performance, and a lowering of standards for those allowed to teach.

The IEA highlighted the Educator’s Rising program, which is available in all Illinois high schools as one long-term solution.

The IEA is also encouraging lawmakers to look at the teacher pension system, student loan forgiveness, and salary minimums as other ways to attract and retain teachers.