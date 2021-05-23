Teen, 15, hurt in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy was hurt early Sunday in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen was walking about 1:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Arthington Street when someone inside of a passing black vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.